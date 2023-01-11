Human Investing LLC Sells 173 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

TXN traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.77. 58,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,076. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

