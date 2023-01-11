Human Investing LLC Has $8.33 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO remained flat at $41.50 during trading on Wednesday. 323,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,838,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

