Human Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 224,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

