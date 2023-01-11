Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.