Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.88

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.88 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 145.85 ($1.78). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 149,877 shares changing hands.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £370.55 million and a PE ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.05.

Insider Activity at Horizonte Minerals

In other news, insider Owen Bavinton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,056.53).

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

