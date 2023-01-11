Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.68 and last traded at C$7.62. 13,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 26,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.59.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.69.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.
The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Further Reading
