Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Performance

Shares of HZN opened at $1.74 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 105.2% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.