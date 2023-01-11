Horizen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.11 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.59 or 0.00048997 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $113.83 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00249167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002313 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,246,000 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

