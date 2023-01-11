Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.16

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.16 and traded as low as $17.79. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 303 shares.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts.

