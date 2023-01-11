HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.55

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.55 and traded as low as $21.65. HMN Financial shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 859 shares trading hands.
HMN Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter.
HMN Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.
HMN Financial Company Profile
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HMN Financial (HMNF)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.