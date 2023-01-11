HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.55

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNFGet Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.55 and traded as low as $21.65. HMN Financial shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 859 shares trading hands.

HMN Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

