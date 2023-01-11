HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.55

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.55 and traded as low as $21.65. HMN Financial shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 859 shares trading hands.

HMN Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

See Also

