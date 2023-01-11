HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Up 4.9%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from SEK 108 to SEK 110 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

