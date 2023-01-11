HEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.04 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $12.04 billion and approximately $4.53 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003428 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
