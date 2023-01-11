HEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.23 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded up 8% against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion and $3.23 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003420 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00442729 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,488.05 or 0.31270847 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.01018515 BTC.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
