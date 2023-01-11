HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson Acquires 865 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,958,711.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HEI traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.08. 427,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

