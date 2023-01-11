Hedera (HBAR) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $24.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00083077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00024457 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,733.933643 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04406256 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $25,072,717.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

