Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0440 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $25.54 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00064019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024514 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,733.80419 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04442546 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $46,252,419.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

