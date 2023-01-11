Head to Head Review: Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) & Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 4.80 $6.36 million $8.72 3.51 Earthstone Energy $419.64 million 4.46 $35.48 million $3.59 3.73

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Earthstone Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Earthstone Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00 Earthstone Energy 1 3 2 0 2.17

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus target price of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 60.63%. Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.75%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas N/A 209.95% 26.63% Earthstone Energy 26.98% 30.55% 17.35%

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Earthstone Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells, as well as had 147,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 93,575 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 54,012 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

