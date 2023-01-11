Head to Head Contrast: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) versus Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -3.92% -3.89% -3.05% Pinterest 2.21% 3.10% 2.65%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.39 -$91.31 million ($0.13) -13.54 Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.82 $316.44 million $0.07 370.62

This table compares DouYu International and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DouYu International and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Pinterest 0 13 10 0 2.43

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential downside of 34.66%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than DouYu International.

Summary

Pinterest beats DouYu International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

(Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

