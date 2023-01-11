HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 174,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $667.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,556,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after buying an additional 324,891 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,095 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 210,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

