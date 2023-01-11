Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,322 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

