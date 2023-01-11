Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 200.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $268.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

