Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $892.43 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 504,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,649. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,903,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

