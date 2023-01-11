Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

HALO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO traded down $5.24 on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 135,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 455,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 82,765 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 315,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

