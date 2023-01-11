H2O DAO Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and $144,440.94 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 119.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00442479 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.77 or 0.01136758 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.83 or 0.31253161 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

