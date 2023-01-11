H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.89

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.89 and traded as high as $73.84. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 379,974 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $197,464.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $197,464.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

