GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target Cut to C$2.85 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$2.85 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GUROF remained flat at $1.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. GURU Organic Energy has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

