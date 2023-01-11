Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and $378,257.41 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

