Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,629 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.