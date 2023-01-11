Graypoint LLC Sells 93 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.12. 29,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

