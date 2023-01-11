Graypoint LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.1% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.13 on Wednesday, hitting $206.53. 52,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $254.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

