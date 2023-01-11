Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.25. 22,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,400. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $297.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

