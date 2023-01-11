Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.71.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
