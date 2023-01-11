Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.