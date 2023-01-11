Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.42 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and $143,164.34 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,948,972 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

