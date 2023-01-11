Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.56

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.56 and traded as high as $13.26. Glencore shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 763,086 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.28) to GBX 625 ($7.61) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.82) to GBX 575 ($7.01) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($8.53) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.31) to GBX 650 ($7.92) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

