Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.96

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Glanbia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62.

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading

