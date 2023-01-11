GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Down 30%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 30% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 184,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 96,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About GGL Resources

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

