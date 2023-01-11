Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as high as C$2.85. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 96,712 shares changing hands.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

