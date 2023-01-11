General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 15,012 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HES stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average of $124.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $149.83.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

