GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE GNT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

