FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE PK opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.89. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $85,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

