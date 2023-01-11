FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$940.16 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

ERF stock opened at C$22.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.81. Enerplus has a one year low of C$12.96 and a one year high of C$25.72. The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

