FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

FutureFuel Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $401.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insider Transactions at FutureFuel

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

