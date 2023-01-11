Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 511,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,021,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.
Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
See Also
