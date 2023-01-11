FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Up 1.7%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

