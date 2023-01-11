freenet (FRA:FNTN) Shares Up 0.6%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €21.83 ($23.47) and last traded at €21.73 ($23.37). 216,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.59 ($23.22).

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on freenet in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on freenet in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.33.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

