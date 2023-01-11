Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

FORD stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORDGet Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

