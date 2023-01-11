Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
FORD stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
