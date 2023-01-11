Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

