First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.59

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $14.92. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 18,935 shares traded.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.