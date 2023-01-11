First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.59

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $14.92. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 18,935 shares traded.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

