First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens upped their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

NYSE FRC opened at $126.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $209.30.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,863,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

