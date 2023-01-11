First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.6 %

DAL stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 346.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.